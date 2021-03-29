Low intensity earthquake hits

A low intensity earthquake has hit Meghalaya. The earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Shillong in Meghalaya on Monday at 6:52 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 2 km south-east of Shillong. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km. This was informed by the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). No reports of causality, injuries and damage to property have surfaced.

Northeast India is highly vulnerable to earthquakes as geomorphologically this region falls under Zone V in the seismic map of India. The Northeastern Region has experienced 18 large earthquakes (M>7) during the last hundred years.