Massive fire broke out in Indonesian oil refinery

A massive fire broke out at one of the biggest oil refineries in Indonesia. Balongan refinery operated by state oil company Pertamina in West Java caught fire early on Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a storage tank and then had spread to other containers. It is reported that about 20 people including refinery workers and villagers were injured and 912 local residents were moved to evacuation centres.

The cause of the fire was not known, but the officials said the fire started during heavy rain and lightning. Pertamina’s President Director Nicke Widyawati said in a statement that the operations have been shut down to prevent the fire from spreading.

Pertamina officials in its press conference said that the fire had not damaged the refinery’s processing capabilities and that operations could hopefully return to normal in the next five days.

The Balongan plant has a refining capacity of about 125,000 barrels of crude oil a day. It supplies fuel and petrochemicals to Jakarta.