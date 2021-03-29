Officials look for IgG antibodies in newly infected people in the major cities in India

New Delhi: Between an increasing wave of Covid-19 cases in the nation, two cities Chennai and Pune that saw a great case burden last year and are facing resurgence, have begun studies to evaluate whether people with a record of infection are also getting reinfections.

Officials have determined to see for IgG antibodies in freshly infected people in the two cities, and this will be the primary such exercise in the nation. The appearance of IgG antibodies against SARS CoV 2 in infected individuals will affirm the history of vulnerability to the virus earlier. This antibody typically arrives nearly 14 days after exposure to the virus and remains for several months.

In Chennai, the action is being taken out by the National Institute of Epidemiology under the ICMR, in association with the city government, in Pune, the city corporation is using the guidance of medical and health research institutes. On Sunday, Pune reported 4,625 fresh cases and endured the worst-affected city in the country. It has boosted concerns that apart from the absence of Covid proper behavior, mutants of the virus could have a part to play, that could also indicate that the people who have been contaminated before in cities with large caseloads may be befalling victim to the modified pathogen.“Through this study, we want to understand whether the evidence so far that reinfection is very rare in people once exposed to SARS CoV 2 still holds or the pandemic dynamics are changing,” said an official associated with the project in Chennai.

J P Muliyil, a senior epidemiologist who is also a section of an ICMR group on disease surveillance and epidemiology, said as far as his knowledge goes, it’s the people not having been exhibited before are getting infection presently and appear to be driving the pandemic.“People have become a bit lax now due to the fatigue factor and assurance by the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines and it’s very humane,” he said. “However, if studies do give reinfections in notable numbers of people which I don’t think is possible it could be a troubling scenario. Therefore, a monitoring study like this one is critical.

India on Saturday touched a vital milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination initiative. The number of people who have taken the hits passed the six crore-mark. In 24 hours, 21,54,170 vaccine doses were given which took the total to 6,02,69,782, according to the Health Ministry data. The data reveals 5,14,41,436 people have taken their first doses over the nation. Of them, 20,09,805 took their first dose in the last 24 hours. Similarly, 1,44,365 received their second dose on the day, taking this tally to 88,28,346. Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in the country with the maximum Covid-19 caseload, is also leading the vaccination drive, having given a total of 57,26,036 doses. In the state, 50,04,331 people have received their first dose, while 7,21,705 have finished their two-dose schedule.