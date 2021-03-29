PM Narendra Modi will visit Kerala tomorrow

Prime Minister Modi will reach Kerala tomorrow for a day’s visit. He will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram and will travel to Kollam to officially inaugurate the Kollam Bypass. The 13-kilometre bypass connects a stretch from Mevaram to Kavanad and will decrease the travel time for those who use the National Highway to go from Thiruvananthapuram to other parts of Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will also attend the function. Later the Prime Minister will address a public rally at Asharamam ground in Kollam. Prime Minister will then return to Thiruvananthapuram and offer prayers at the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. He will commission several developmental projects undertaken in the temple complex under the Swadeshi Darshan scheme by uncovering a plaque.