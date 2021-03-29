Research Scholars Day: IIT Madras will hold RSD 2021 virtually this year

This year the Research Scholars Day of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is in online mode. The Research Scholars Day 2021 at IIT Madras will be held between April 2 and April 4. The Research Scholars Day at IIT Madras proposes to bring together minds by encouraging the exchange of ideas and research interests. The theme of Research Scholars Day 2021 is “Shunya: Nanos to Cosmos which symbolizes the pursuit of a Sustainable Future”.

The IIT Madras social media post, prominent speakers of RSD 2021 include Mr Cottalango Leon, Oscar Award winner in Science and Technology; Mr Jim Cantrell, Founder and CEO, Phantom Space Corporation; Mr Kallol Roy, Former CMD, Bhavini, DAE and Mr Arjita Sethi, Founder and CEO – Equally.

IIT Madras held the sixth edition of its Entrepreneurship Summit between March 5 and March 14. IIT Madras said its e-summit is the first-ever ISO certified summit in India, which usually attracts more than 10,000 people every year.