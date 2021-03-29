School timings for Ramadan announced in UAE

The school timings for Ramadan has been issued in UAE. Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has issued the new timings. As per the new order, the school timings for Ramadan should be between three to five hours.

Schools should start class only after only 9am. Class timings should not be less than three hours and not more than five hours. SPEA has also instructed that schools should reduce homework, projects and tests.

Ramadan is expected to start April 12 or 13, depending on the sighting of the new moon.