Security forces gunned down 5 Maoists

Five Maoists including 2 women were neutralised by the security forces in an encounter in the Khobramendha forest area Gadchiroli District in Maharashtra.

Police has launched a raid in the area. Maoists had fired upon the police and personnel which developed into an encounter. In the encounter 5 Maoists were killed. Police had also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

“An encounter between a group of about 25 Naxals and C60 Commandos of Gadchiroli police happened on Monday morning around 7.30 am during an intelligence-based operation, in which three Naxal men and two Naxal women have been killed. Our men had launched the operation on Saturday and had two exchanges of fire with the Naxals on the day. Naxals, however, managed to flee leaving behind a large material including one 303 rifle magazine and cartridges, three pressure cooker bombs, bundle of electric wires, solar plates, firecracker bombs and a large cache of daily use material and medicines. The 10 C60 parties comprising about 250 men subsequently withdrew and eight new parties comprising about 200 men were pressed into action on Sunday evening. Monday’s encounter happened with these new parties”, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gadchiroli range) Sandip Patil .