Several people killed in militants attack

Several people were killed in an attack by militants in African country Mozambique. The militants attacked Palma town in Cabo Delgado province in the country. The defence department has confirmed the news and informed that the dead include local residents and foreigners working in the region.

Seven people were killed in an ambush during an operation to evacuate them from a hotel where they had sought refuge. Hundreds of others, both locals and foreigners, were reportedly rescued.

Palma is near a major gas project run by the French energy giant Total, and more than 100 workers and civilians took refuge in the town’s Amarula Palma hotel. Northern Mozambique has been torn apart by an insurgency since 2017.