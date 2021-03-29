WhatsApp will soon stop working in these phones

World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp will soon stop working on some phones. As per WhatsApp, the platform will stop working on several Android and Apple phones. As per the new update, WhatsApp will only be compatible with phones running the Android 4.0.3 operating system or newer and iPhones running on iOS 9 or newer.

So, the app will not be working on iPhone 4 and earlier models, including the iPhone 4s. So people using iOS 9, won’t be able to use WhatsApp. They must upgrade to iOS 10. Models 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6, and 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 10 to continue using WhatsApp.

Apple iPhone can users go to Settings > General > Information to find out software version on your iPhone. Android users go to Settings > About Phone to find out OS version running on their smartphone.