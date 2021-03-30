Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down for 4th day in a row

The price of gold has slipped down in the commodity market for the fourth day in a row. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold futures were lower by 0.4% to Rs.44,538 per 10 gram. Silver futures fell 0.3% to Rs.63,985 per kg. The April gold futures fell 0.33 per cent to Rs.44,550 per 10 gram while silver fell 0.46 per cent to Rs.63,880 per kg. In the previous session, gold had tumbled 0.8% while silver had dropped 1% per kg.

In the international market the price of spot gold was down 0.4% to two-week lows of US dollar 1,704.90 an ounce. The holding in the SPDR Gold ETF fell to 1,037.5 tonnes as on 29th March from 1,051.78 tonnes as on 19th March.