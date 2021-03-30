Diljaan, the Punjabi singer, passed away in a road mishap

Punjabi singer Diljaan passed away in a road accident on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed shock at the death of the young singer. “It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP!” he tweeted.

The media reported that Mr Diljaan was travelling alone in his car when it met with an accident on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway near Jandiala Guru town near Amritsar early this morning.

The singer’s vehicle hit a truck parked on the roadside. He was hurried to a nearby private hospital where doctors informed him brought dead, as per the media reports.

Mr Diljaan earned fame with reality TV show Sur Kshetra in 2012 and was set to release his new songs.

Two days “Excited for song Tere warge2 & Hanju Coming v soon, stay tuned,” he had posted on his Instagram handle two days ago.

Many leading singers from the Punjabi music industry mourned the young singer’s death.