ICC World Cup Super League: India moves to 7th position

In cricket, the ‘Team India’ has moved to 7th position on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The Indian team moved to this position after the win against England in the third ODI in Pune. England is the top-ranked team in the standings with 40 points. India has 29 points.

The Super League started on July 30, 2020 with England’s three-match series against Ireland. It includes the 12 full members of the ICC along with the Netherlands, who won the 2015-17 ICC World Cricket League Championship to qualify for the competition. Teams that finish within the top eight will gain automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India.