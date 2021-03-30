‘ If UPA come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused that if the DMK led UPA comes to power in Tamil Nadu then many other women will be insulted in the state. Prime Minister made this remark as a reply to DMK leader Raja’s comment about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami.

“A few days back, this missile was launched by UPA with a clear order to attack the ‘nari shakti’ of Tamil Nadu.God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women of Tamil Nadu,” Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally in Tirupur.

Also Read: “We will win over 200 seats in West Bengal and form the next Government “

Prime Minister’s remark was an apparent reference to Raja’s involvement in the 2G spectrum controversy. Raja was the union telecom minister during UPA’s tenure at the Centre.