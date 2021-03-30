India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for Covid-19

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of Indian women’s T20 has tested positive for coronavirus infection. She had undergone a Covid-19 tests after having some mild symptoms.
” Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am feeling ok and have quarantined myself by following all the guidelines advised by the authorities and my doctors. By god’s grace and your well wishes, I will be back on the field soon”, tweeted Kaur.
— Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) March 30, 2021
Harmanpreet Kaur has represented India Women in 104 ODIs and 114 T20Is, as well as two Tests. She has scored 2,532 runs in the 50-over format with three centuries and 12 half-centuries. She also has one T20I hundred and six half-centuries.
Earlier many Indian cricketers including Irfan Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath had also tested positive for coronavirus infection.
