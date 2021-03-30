India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for Covid-19

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of Indian women’s T20 has tested positive for coronavirus infection. She had undergone a Covid-19 tests after having some mild symptoms.

” Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am feeling ok and have quarantined myself by following all the guidelines advised by the authorities and my doctors. By god’s grace and your well wishes, I will be back on the field soon”, tweeted Kaur.

Harmanpreet Kaur has represented India Women in 104 ODIs and 114 T20Is, as well as two Tests. She has scored 2,532 runs in the 50-over format with three centuries and 12 half-centuries. She also has one T20I hundred and six half-centuries.

Earlier many Indian cricketers including Irfan Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath had also tested positive for coronavirus infection.