‘LDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPM has betrayed the Kerala state for a few pieces of gold. Prime Minister launched severe criticism against the state government in an election rally in Palakkad.

“Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold,” the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | In Kerala's Palakkad, PM Modi says, "Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold." pic.twitter.com/9C675xtzw3 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

“For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first time voter of Kerala is asking — what is this match fixing? People are seeing how UDF & LDF misled them”, added Modi.

“Metroman’ Sreedharan Ji, a man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala’s progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala,” said PM Modi.