PM visits Puducherry: Drones and UAVs banned

As to ensure security during Prime Minister Modi’s election campaigns visit the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been banned in the entire Puducherry region from March 29-30.

On Monday, District Magistrate Purva Garg made this order. In a press release, Garg said that order under section 144 CrPc has been clamped in the whole of Puducherry region to prohibit the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Any violation of the order would draw action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other appropriate laws, the District Magistrate added.

PM Modi would address an election rally on Tuesday to solicit voters for NDA candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly polls.