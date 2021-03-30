Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

The domestic benchmark indices has ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended at 50,136.58, higher by 1128.08 points or 2.30%. NSE Nifty settled at 14,845.10, up 337.80 points or 2.33%.

All the BSE sectoral indices ended in the green. The BSE market breadth was strong. Out of 3,162 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1,551 advancing stocks as against 1,402 declines.

The top gainers in the market were UPL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Shree Cements and Hindustan Unilever. The top losers in the market were , M&M, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank.