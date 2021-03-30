Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa closed for 3 days as 76 people in the area tested Covid-19 positive

Taj Rishikesh Resort & Spa located at Singthali in Rishikesh in the state of Uttarakhand has been closed for three days. The Taj Resort was closed by The Tehri Garhwal administration as a precautionary measure against covid-19 as 76 people from that area have been found Covid-19 positive.

Senior Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt said, “The hotel was sanitized and has been closed as a precautionary measure.”

Last week 16 employees of the resort had tested positive for coronavirus. The resort was closed for 2 days and was opened only after it was fully sanitized and the entire staff tested for the infection.

Many tourists as wells as locals and hotel staff were tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days in Tehri Garhwal. This prompted the district administration to take precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The spike in coronavirus has come at a time when the state government is preparing for Kumbh where huge numbers of devotees gather. In view of the Kumbh which is scheduled to begin on April 1 Uttarakhand government made it mandatory for devotees to carry a negative RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours or a coronavirus vaccination certificate with them.