Vaccines are safe, Don’t believe what WhatsApp universities are circulating; Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan has reiterated that the rumors circulating at WhatsApp University should not be trusted and that the Covid vaccines distributed in India are safe and effective. “Both Indian vaccines are safe and effective. A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines. I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university,” Vardhan said.

He was speaking after receiving the second dose of the Covid vaccine from the Heart and Lung Institute in Delhi. Along with the Union Minister, his wife also received the vaccine. False news is spreading on social media against the vaccine. People should not believe the misleading information that is being spread in WhatsApp universities like this. He added that Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, which are distributed in India, are safe and effective.”There are only a few rare cases wherein people contracted Covid-19 after taking vaccines. Even if someone tests positive after taking vaccines, it minimalizes the chances of their hospitalization or admission to ICU wards,” he added.