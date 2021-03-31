2 killed, 3 injured as speeding truck runs over footpath

In a tragic incident, at least two people lost their lives and 3 others were injured as a speeding truck ran over a footpath. The accident took place in Ring Road at Kashmere Gate area in New Delhi at nearly 6 am on Wednesday.

One of the deceased, identified as Bahram Khan, was riding a scooter at the time of the accident. One other person sleeping on the footpath died following the accident.

The speeding truck first rammed into the scooter and then crossed over onto a footpath, killing two people on the spot.