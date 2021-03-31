A decrease of Rs 10 for domestic LPG cylinder

The price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will reduce by Rs 10 from April 1, bringing it down to ? 809 per cylinder, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) informed on Wednesday.

Now the price of a gas cylinder is Rs 819 per cylinder.

“The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been reduced by ? 10 per cylinder from ? 819 per cylinder to ? 809 per cylinder in Delhi, effective from April 1. The same reduction has been carried out in other markets,” the IOC said.

Prices of crude oil and petroleum products have been on a constant increase since November 2020. As India largely depends on the import of crude oil and the prices are market-linked, the rise in international prices resulted in a rise in the domestic price of petroleum products, says an official report.

Still, the growing worries about rising COVID-19 cases and affairs over the side effects of the vaccine and the prices of crude oil and petroleum products in the international market decreased in the second fortnight of March 2021.

The IOC also informed that oil companies have decreased the Retail Selling Price (RSP) of diesel and petrol by 60 paise per litre and 61 paise per litre sequentially in the state capital over the last few days.