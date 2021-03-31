A mini-school and library on a teacher’s scooter for rural area children in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district a government school teacher has set a mini-school and library on his scooter to teach students whose schools have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sagar Chandra Shrivastava goes around the village in his scooter and will take outdoor classes under tree’s shades.

All the schools and colleges over the state were closed in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the classes were being conducted in an online mode, but, most of the students from unprivileged divisions of the community could not manage to have a smartphone and attend the online classes.

“Most students here belong to poor families and don’t have access to online education as they can’t afford smartphones,” Mr Chandra said.

“We do not get network connectivity in many places. I used to download videos and show them on mobile and then I started teaching on the scooty on which there is a green board on one side and books on the other,” Mr Chandra added.

Mr Chandra teaches five students in his class at a time and he also gives library books to them, which, they can keep for two to three days. “Unavailability of mobile network is also a major problem in many areas. Keeping this in mind, I bought five smartphones that I give to students of my class. Students can keep the books of the library for 2-3 days,” Mr Chandra said.