Anusha Sharma resumes work after the maternity leave; Looks fit in the latest pictures

Anushka Sharma is an actress who has created her own model in acting. Apart from acting, the actor is also active in film production. Anushka is back in action after the birth of her daughter Vamika. A picture of the actress from a television commercial was leaked on social media. The photo quickly gained fan attention.

The actress came wearing blue denim jeans and a beige crop top. Keeping the look understated and neat, she completed it with hair tied in a bun and wore a mask. As per reports, she was supposed to resume work in May but she clearly changed her plans. Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, welcomed their first child on January 11. She looked as fit as ever, clearly implying that she took her workout sessions seriously during the pregnancy and even after giving birth.