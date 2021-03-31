CM Yogi Adityanath to visit tamilnadu today for campaigning for saffron party BJP

After the festival of Holi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to enter the fray once again to establish electoral colors in other states. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Fire Brand Star campaigner Yogi Adityanath has left for a two-day election stay in Tamil Nadu and Kerala ,will address public rallies at madurai and coimbatore.

It is noteworthy that Yogi’s demand as a star campaigner is tremendous in almost every election across the country due to its strict decisions and its famous face. the party has planted them especially in Bengal. along with this, he is going to campaign for the assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will leave for Coimbatore in a special flight. after this, in different places in Tamil Nadu will be involved in several election programs, addressing public meetings. he will address the second public meeting in Virudhunagar after which he will land at Mandapam . will spend the night in Rameswaram. there will be public meetings and road shows in different cities throughout the day, will flag off a bike rally in Puliakulam. the Public meeting at Theranilai Thedalre .

On Thursday, Yogi will go to an election rally in Kerala. CM Yogi will leave for Madurai Airport from Rameswaram. after landing at Madurai CM Yogi will reach Cochin International Airport in Kerala.

The first public meeting of Yogi Adityanath in Kerala will be held in Haripad Assembly, Kayamkulam and then he will lead a road show at Adoor. he will land at Trivandrum Airport. after a series of road shows. there will be a public meeting in Kathgad ,will leave from Trivandrum International Airport and reach Lucknow Airport .

Yogi Adityanath visit to tamil nadu will give heat to the elections as he is face of good campaigner and strict decision.he is a leader with good command of skills and speech that reflects on his face in campaign.