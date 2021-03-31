Do you know Omega-3 rich foods are beneficial to your health?

For the proper function of your body, a healthy and balanced diet is necessary. It will benefit you to provide all essential nutrients that support different body functions. Quite like protein, carb, vitamins and other nutrients, omega-3 fatty acids should be included in your daily diet. Omega-3s are known to offer various health advantages to the body. A healthy heart is one of the striking functions. Not many are conscious of the functions of these healthy fats. Here are all the reasons why you must not omega-3 fatty acids, from better heart health to protection against diseases.

Healthy heart

For better heart health Omega-3 fatty acids help in various ways. Adding omega-3 to your diet can benefit you control the various risk factors connected with heart disease including poor cholesterol, blood pressure and inflammation and can also help improve artery health. Omega-3 fatty acids can help control risk factors of heart disease

Good to reduce depression

Expert studies have proved that omega-3 can help improve your mental health. These can help you control the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Omega-3 fatty acids are also believed to improve conditions like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

A better eyesight

Not only vitamin A but also omega-3 fatty acids are also helpful to your eye health. A try of omega-3 forms the major structure of the retina of the eye. Getting enough DHA (a type of omega-3) can help you guarantee optimal eye health. Fatty fishes are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids

Protects your liver

Omega-3 fatty acids are also helpful for those with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. As per studies, it helps to reduce liver fat and can help improve the condition.

Sound sleep

Poor sleep is quite common these days. It is linked with several conditions that can affect your overall health. Adding foods loaded with omega-3 fatty acids will increase the length and quality of sleep.

Some of the foods filled with omega-3 fatty acids- Fatty fishes, nuts, seeds, plant oils, seafoods, oysters and soybean.