India Meteorological Department forecast heat wave, dust storm

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave, dust storm in several parts of the country. India Meteorological Department predicted that “dust raising strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 30th March-01st April.

It is likely to become more marked over North Andaman Sea & neighbourhood during subsequent 24 hours.Under its influence;

(i) Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty wind is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 29, 2021

” Maximum temperatures are likely to shoot up again from April 2 or 3. Loose soil combined with strong westerly winds led to these conditions. There is a 42% rain deficiency in March (till March 30) over northwest India, data showed. East and West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi recorded ‘large deficiency’ in rainfall, which is over 60% below normal rain”, said IMD.