Know how to control acid reflux

Heartburn is a problem that is affecting more and more people. There are those who consider it as gas. But this is not gas. Heartburn is a condition in which acid builds up in the esophagus and sores along with food particles. When it comes to the chest, it is known as heartburn or acid reflux. This can sometimes happen to some people after eating certain foods. For some, it may even be a permanent problem. The best solution is to go to bed only after 2-3 hours after eating food. Avoid spicy foods and chocolates, coffee, and tea.

Obese people are more likely to experience this problem, such as a hiatal hernia. Therefore, it is very important to reduce fat. Obesity is an important cause of hiatal hernia. It is also important to reduce the risk of stomach acidity. People who consume alcohol or smoke are more likely to develop cancer. Otherwise, it will remain constant. In case of a minor hiatal hernia, it can be treated with endoscopy and clipping.

Follow these steps to control acid reflux:

1. Eat sparingly and slowly

2. Avoid certain foods

3. Don’t drink carbonated beverages

4. Stay up after eating

5. Don’t move too fast

6. Sleep on an incline

7. Lose weight if it’s advised

8. If you smoke, quit

9. Check your medications