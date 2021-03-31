Oman Air launches new flight service

The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced that it will launch a new flight service. Oman Air has announced that it will launch a new flight service to Sharjah in UAE. Oman Air has announced it will operate three weekly flights between Muscat and Sharjah.

“Oman Air makes it easier to explore your favourite places in the UAE and Oman with a new service between Muscat and Sharjah. 3 weekly flights (Wednesdays, Saturdays & Sundays) from today. Book now on Omanair.com”, said Oman Air in a statement.