Possible date of beginning of Ramadan announced

The Holy Month of Ramadan will begin on April 12. This was announced by International Astronomy Center. The International Astronomy Center said that as the month of Sha’ban began on March 15 in most Islamic countries, Ramadan will begin on April 12.

The following countries are expected to sight the moon on April 12:

> Indonesia

> Malaysia

> Brunei

> Iran

> Oman

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> Jordan

> Syria

> Libya

> Algeria

> Morocco

> Mauritania

> Most non-Arab Islamic countries in Africa

On the other hand, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey and Tunisia — which began the month of Sha’ban on March 14 — are expected to sight the moon that signals the start of Ramadan on April 11.