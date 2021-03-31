State government extends night curfew in 4 cities

Gujarat state government has decided to extend the night curfew imposed in 4 cities in the state. The decision was taken after considering the coronavirus situation in the state. The state government has decided to extend the night curfew imposed in- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot – will continue till April 15. The night curfew is imposed from 9pm to 6am.
The state government has also decided to to keep the COVID-19 Transition Control Guidelines issued by the Union government unchanged till April 30.
At present there are 12,041 active cases of coronavirus in Gujarat . The total cured, discharged and migrated cases are 2,86,577. The death toll has reached at 4500.
