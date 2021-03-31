Stock Market: Sensex declines 535 points; Nifty slips 128 points

The domestic benchmark indices had ended in loss in Indian share market. BSE Sensex declined 627 points, or 1.25% to end at 49,509. NSE Nifty slipped 154 points, 1.04% to settle at 14,691. 6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. Overall market breadth was neutral as 1,481 shares ended lower while 1,397 closed higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were ITC, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, SBI and TCS . The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank , Kotak Mahindra Bank PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Asian Paints, Infosys and Reliance Industries.