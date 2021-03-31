Surge in Covid cases: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday extended the lockdown till April 30 to curb the surge in Coronavirus cases. The Centre had requested the states to take strict measures to contain the emerging second wave of the disease.

Authorities would strictly enforce the wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. International air travel prohibition will continue except for purposes as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Today, the government has also issued guidelines for effectively enforcing the “Test-Track-Treat” (TTT) protocol as advised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 23.

Covid positive cases are showing an upward trend in Tamil Nadu with 2342 people being tested Covid positive over the last 24 hours. The number of Covid positive cases has stayed above 2000 for the fourth consecutive day. The state has reported active cases as 14,846. 874 fresh cases were reported from Chennai on Tuesday.