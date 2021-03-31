US state Department announces important decision

The Department of State in America has ordered non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Myanmar. The decision was announced after the protests against the military rule has turned violent in the country. Several people were killed in the firing by the Myanmar military. The department also implemented a travel advisory for Myanmar , warning Americans to stay away from the country.

The military junta in Myanmar has overthrew the country’s democratically elected government in February. The military has also killed hundreds of non-violent protesters during anti-coup demonstrations.

“The Burmese military has detained and deposed elected government officials. Protests and demonstrations against military rule have occurred and are expected to continue. Non-violent protesters in Burma have been killed, beaten, imprisoned, including on Saturday, when more than 100 people were reportedly killed by the military,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said .