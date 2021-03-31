‘ Vaccine Maitri’: India sends coronavirus vaccines to over 80 countries

The Indian government had send Covid-19 vaccine to more than 80 countries. The union government has extended the helping hand under its prestigious ‘ Vaccine Maitri’ scheme. India began ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative in January this year.

In the first phase, India has send the Covid-19 vaccines to Maldives, Bhutan and other countries in the neighbourhood. Till now India has send 64 million doses of vaccines to 82 countries.

#VaccineMaitri has arrived to Fiji with 100k doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. Vinaka to my friend, @narendramodi, for helping us take this giant step towards a post-pandemic future for Fiji and for the world. pic.twitter.com/xlWdm04Nvs — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) March 29, 2021

Fiji is the latest country that received vaccine from India. 100,000 doses of vaccines were send to the country.

The vaccines were handed over by India’s acting high commissioner Saifullah Khan to Fiji’s Prime Minister Admiral (Retired) Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama at the Nadi International Airport.

“Vinaka to my friend, @narendramodi, for helping us take this giant step towards a post-pandemic future for Fiji and for the world. In a bleak year for multilateralism, you’ve helped put a welcome pause on the pandemic politics that’s kept valuable vaccines in the world’s largest & richest countries”, tweeted Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama.