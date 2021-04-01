Bollywood Beauty katrina kaif and National Crush vicky kaushal will tie the knot.

Are you ready for the biggest and most anticipated celebrity wedding of 2021?

And yes it’s finally happening!

The day we had all been waiting for with bated breath is now soon approaching. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to take their relationship and are all set to get married.the two lovebirds, who are popular among their fans as Vikat, decided to make their relationship official after spending time away from each-other during the lockdown.

Ever since their Koffee with Karan rendezvous where the two spoke about each-other, Kaushal and Kaif have continued to drop major hints of their budding relationship on social media.from sharing the same hoodie, spending vacations together to even finding solace in each other’s arms, the couple has made it quite evident through their social media banter. the joy of their fans would surely know no bounds as they had been waiting to see the two get married for the last two years.no doubt many youngsters will lose their heart as katrina kaif is getting married.

About the destination, will be surprised to know that Salman Khan has offered his Panvel farmhouse to the couple to get married. the wedding festivities would be an intimate and private affair owing to the pandemic.

It’s going to be a lot of fire and crackers as the guest list is going to be inundated with many A lister. for starters, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been invited. Salman Khan would attend the wedding with Iulia Vantur. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna would also be present and last, but not least, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif would also be present at the wedding.