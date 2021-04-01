Gulf country to renew residency permits of expats

A gulf country has decided to renew residency permits of expats. Kuwait has announced this. Ministry of Interior in Kuwait announced that the ministry will begin renewing residency permits for expats holding Article 19.

As per the new announcement, the residency permits of expats who hold an investor residency or are a foreign partner in a commercial business given that they have a share of no less than 100,000 Kuwaiti dinars, based on conditions stipulated by the Ministry of Commerce will be renewed.

Earlier, the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) announced that expats working in the government sector are able to transfer their work permits to the private sector.