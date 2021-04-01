Online registration for KV Class 1 admission 2021-22 begins today

Online registration for admission to Class 1 at Kendriya Vidyalayas will start today, April 1. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release admission forms on the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The officials had said that the application forms will be available at 10:00 am today. The final date for submitting forms is April 19, 2021 till 7:00 pm. The first list of selected students will be published on April 23. Second and third admission lists will be publishedon April 30 and May 5.

Parents have been directed to submit only one application form for one child at one KV. If many forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be regarded for admission. In a double shift KV, each shift will be treated as a separate school for admission, KVS had earlier said.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-22 (Class 1): Important Dates

Online registration

April 1 (10 am onwards)

Last date for online registration

April 19 (till 7 pm)

(a) Provisional select and waitlist

(b)Admission of selected students in the following order: (i) RTE (ii) From Service Priority Category (I and II) only (iii) Shortfall of Reservation Quota after admission in (i) and (ii) above

List 1 on April 23

List 2 on April 30

(if seats remain vacant)

List 3 on May 5

(if seats remain vacant)

Provisional list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked).

May 3 to 5

Offline Registrations for admissions under RTE provisions, SC/ST and OBC (NCL) if sufficient applications are not received online.

Display of list and Admissions

Notification on May 10

Registration from May 10 to May 13

May 15 to May 20

Registration for Class 2 onwards (except for Class 11) in offline mode (Subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class)

April 8 to April 15

The KVS said if any of the dates published above is a public holiday, the next working day will be used as opening or closing date.

Documents needed to be submitted for KV admission: