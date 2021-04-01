PM Modi: “Strengthen the festival of democracy” – the 2nd phase Of West Bengal and Assam Assembly election

On the second phase of the assembly elections Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the people of West Bengal and Assam to go out in large numbers and make their votes.

“Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers,” he said in another tweet.

PM Modi also tweeted his vote call in Bengali.

Today as the second phase of Assam’s assembly election is being held in 39 seats, up to 345 candidates, including four sitting ministers and the deputy speaker, face the polls.

As per official records, polling began at 7 am for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in West Bengal and 39 seats in Assam amid tight security.

In West Bengal, Trinamool and BJP are contesting in all the 30 seats, while CPI(M) is contesting in 15 and its support associates of Sanjukta Morcha the Congress and ISF are facing in 13 and two seats respectively.

In Assam, the ruling BJP is contesting in 34 seats and its partners, the AGP in six and the UPPL in three. The Congress, meantime, is contesting in 27 while its partners, the AIUDF, in eight and BPF in four.

West Bengal will vote in eight-phases while the exercise will be completed in Assam in three phases on March 27, April 1 and 6.