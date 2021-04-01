State government announces 3-day lockdown in this district

Madhya Pradesh state government has imposed a 3-day lockdown in Chhindwara district. The decision was announced by the Chindwara district administration. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the district.

The lockdown will be effective in town areas of Chhindwara on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All markets will be closed during this period. The lockdown will be clamped within 5 kilometers radius of the city.

Madhya Pradesh had on Monday reported 2,323 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,91,006.