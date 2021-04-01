State government reduces by half Covid-19 testing charges

Maharashtra state government has reduced the rate of Covid-19 tests. The state government has reduced the rate of RT-PCR by half. The rate of RT-PCR tests has been fixed at Rs.500. At present the rate is Rs.1000. The charges for rapid antigen tests were also brought down. This was announced by State Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

“The new rates for RT-PCR test are fixed at Rs. 500, Rs. 600 and Rs. 800. For giving samples at the collection centre, Rs. 500 will be charged. For the same test at a Covid Care Centre or a quarantine centre, the charges will be Rs. 600 and to collect the swab from home, the labs can charge Rs. 800. The cost of anti-bodies test will be Rs. 250, Rs. 300 and Rs. 400 for similar services respectively. No private lab can charge more than these prescribed rates. For another test- CLIA- for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the charges will be Rs. 350, Rs. 450 and Rs.550 respectively, while for rapid antigen test the amount will be Rs. 150, Rs. 200 and Rs. 300 respectively,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of public health department.