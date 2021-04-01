Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices had ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex settled at 50,029.83, stronger by 520.68 points or 1.05%. NSE Nifty ended at 14,867.35, up 176.65 points or 1.20%. The market breadth was strong. Out of 3043 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 2137 advancing stocks as against 752 declines.

The top gainers in the market were JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank .The top losers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, HSDFC Life, HDFC Bank and TCS.