Bollywood superstar congratulates Rajinikanth by sharing a still from their old film

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has congratulated Rajinikanth on winning the Dada Sahib Phalke Award. The actor congratulated Rajinikanth on social media. Hrithik also shared a still from their film Bhagwaan Dada to wish him. In the photo he shared, Rajinikanth can be seen embracing Hrithik. “My Dearest @rajinikanth Sir.. Your aura and persona complement the prestige of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Makes me so happy to have yet another reason to celebrate YOUR legend. Lots of love & respect, as I continue to look up to your greatness (sic),” he wrote.

Hrithik Roshan, son of director Rakesh Roshan, made his film debut as a child actor in Aasha (1980) at the age of six. Hrithik then acted as a child in several films and co-starred with Rajinikanth in ‘Bhagwan Dada’ released in 1986. The film starred Rajinikanth, Rakesh Roshan, Sridevi, Tina Munim, Paresh Rawal, Danny Denzongpa and Hrithik Roshan (as a child artist). The film marked Hrithik’s last film as a child artist. Rajinikanth played the titular character in the film.