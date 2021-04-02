Commodity market: Gold prices surges for the 2nd day in a row

The price of gold has surged in the commodity market for the second day in a row. In the Kerala market, the price of gold has increased by Rs.480 per 8 gram. The price of gold has reached at Rs. 33,800 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4225 higher by Rs. 60. On Thursday, gold was priced at Rs. 33,320 per 8 gram and Rs. 4165 per 1 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were priced at Rs.45404 per 10 gram on Thursday. Silver futures settled at Rs.65,040 per kg. Trading on MCX is closed on Friday due to a public holiday. On the other hand, For the week, gold ended higher by Rs.300.

In the international market, spot gold is trading at US dollar 1,729.40 an ounce.