French Navy Admiral praises Indian Navy for its strength in the Pacific

Kochi: The Rear Admiral of the French Navy praised the Indian Navy as the greatest and most powerful force in the Indo-Pacific region. “We see Indian Navy as the global security provider of the Indo-Pacific region, “French Rear Admiral Jacques Fayard said. Rear Admiral Jacques Fayard, who arrived in Kochi for a joint exercise with the Quad Alliance, praised the Indian Navy.

“We are balanced, eager to make sure that the international rules are overseen and freedom of navigation is enhanced everywhere on international waters,” he said. Speaking on India-France bilateral relations, Fayard mentioned: “We are engaged in the bilateral strategic relationship with India for a long time and this relationship is particularly enhanced in the naval domain as well. We are currently preparing for Varuna exercise, it’s a very high-level interruptability exercise so in the next Varuna, we will be operating with some frigates, submarines of the Indian Navy.”