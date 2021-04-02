Indian Railway suspends a train service for a month from today

Indian Railway has suspended a train service. Indian Railway has suspended the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad Tejas express (no. 80902-80901). The service of the train has been suspended from April 2 for a period of one month. The train has been suspended as the Covid-19 cases are surging in the country.

“keeping in view the rising COVID-19 cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no. 80902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Tejas Express with effect from April 2, 2021 for a period of one month. IRCTC is committed in its endeavour to ensure highest standard of safe, comfortable journey of rail passengers”, said a notification issued by Indian Railway.