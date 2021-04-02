kangana Ranaut in lead role on biopic of former CM J Jayalalitha ,release date confirmed.

The trailer of the film released updated and it’s mostly a winner. A biopic of a personality like Jayalalitha has to be entertaining but more than that it should be inspiring and hard-hitting.Kangana Ranaut was last seen in 2020 Sports/Drama, Panga. The film released at the box office with decent expectations but couldn’t fare well. Since then the fans have been waiting for her Thalaivi which is a biopic of late veteran actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalitha.

AL Vijay seems to be ready with a film that will make many people wonder about the strong personality, Jayalalitha boasted of. There are several scenes in the trailer which will be a treat to watch on the big screen. The parliament fight scene, the meeting with Indira Gandhi scene, the one at the end and a couple of more really boost one’s interest in the film.

The film is releasing on April 23 2021 and a major section of Indians will be vaccinated till then. It’s a period of pre-Eid which is mostly considered cold for films in the Hindi market but considering a huge section of cine-lovers are starved of entertainment, the film will get a better chance. Thalaivi is also releasing in languages like Tamil & Telugu which will be another plus for it.

Thalaivi documents the life and times of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa , chronicling her transition from a movie star into a politician. The film also marks Kangana’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years, after working in Dhaam Dhoom (2008) with Jayam Ravi.

Ranaut has certainly put on some weight for the role, she seems a little ill-suited for the energetic dance number. Not known for her dancing abilities, Ranaut, despite her best efforts, seems a little lacklustre here.

Thalaivi traces the journey of legendary actor-politician Jayalalitha from films to politics. Also starring Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran, Prakash Raj as M Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu and Bhagyashree as Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya, the multi-lingual film is produced by Vishnu Vardhan and Shailesh R Singh. It is directed by AL Vijay and penned by celebrated writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. Poorna and Madhoo play pivotal roles in the film.