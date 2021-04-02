Madhya Pradesh: COVID-19 vaccine for one of the oldest beneficiaries

A 100-year-old woman was given the COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore today, an official said. The vaccine was given by a private hospital at a camp created by residents of an apartment complex in Mahalaxmi Nagar area of the city.

District vaccination officer Dr Tarun Gupta told.”This woman is one of the oldest beneficiaries of the vaccine in the state”.

A 107-year-old man, on March 27, was also given the vaccine shot in the city, the official said.

The state government has set a target to vaccinate 50,000 doses per day to eligible people in the region, as Indore is among the worst-affected districts of the state in the pandemic.

So as to speed up the vaccination process, the local authority had decided to organise a “vaccination festival” today.

The largest recorded cases of coronavirus in the district are 70,991 and the number of casualties is 965.