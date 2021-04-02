Over 77% polling in Assam, 5 injured in violence

In Assam, around 77.21 per cent polling was reported in the second phase of the assembly election, on Thursday. The polling percent lowered when compared to 82.7 per cent in 2016.

The voting, which was largely peaceful, reported stray incidents of violence in Sonai and Kalaigaon, in which five people were injured.

According to police sources, at Sonai in Cachar district, the personal security officer to former Deputy Speaker Aminul Islam Laskar of the BJP had fired a few rounds of shots to protect the MLA when he was “gheraoed” by the public.

“According to reports, three people sustained injury in the incident,” a top police official said. The wounded were taken to the nearest hospital.

The local reports say that a fight broke out at the polling booth after Mr Laskar showed displeasure on the way polling was conducted in the booth. Mr Laskar is the sitting MLA and the candidate from Sonai constituency. He is also the deputy speaker of the state assembly and the only Muslim BJP MLA in Assam.

In another incident at Kalaigaon in Darrang district, two persons sustained bullet injuries after security forces fired rounds when locals prevented the movement of voting machines. The injured were sent to a hospital in Mangaldai in central Assam’s Darrang district.

Sonai and Kalaigaon are among the 39 constituencies from Barak Valley, parts of central Assam and the two hill districts — Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao — that went for polls on Thursday in the second phase of the Assam election