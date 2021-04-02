Partial lockdown in Pune,Maharashtra Govt announced till 7 days.

Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state government Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced a partial lockdown in Pune. According to the latest information the Uddhav Thackeray government has decided to implement partial lockdown in the state effective from 3rd April 2021.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao conveyed that ,a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in Pune from tomorrow, 3rd April. Bars, hotels, and restaurants will remain closed for the next 7 days and people have been advised to stay at home.

Home delivery of products will be allowed till 10 pm. Essential services have been exempted from the guidelines and will operate on a regular basis. PMPML bus service will only be available for essential workers. Industries and other organisations that need staff to travel can hire buses from PMPML.

No public function, except funerals & weddings, will be allowed and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed to participate in funerals and the number of guests attending the wedding has been capped to 50,also include that shopping malls and places of worship will remain closed these 7 days.

The administration had started an aggressive vaccination campaign, and it will continue to increase the daily vaccinations until, in a few days, it clocks 1 lakh daily vaccinations and is the most important aspect of Covid management at present. The vaccination speed of Pune is highest in the state and the country.Thursday vaccinated over 57,000 individuals, will speed up the vaccination drive in future as well. In the next two days, the daily count will go up to 80,000 and in a few days, we will clock 1 lakh vaccination a day. This largely depends on supply of vaccination to the district ,maharashtra government in its guideline and also Covid-19 cases growing in neighbouring districts such as Satara, Sangli and Solapur, Pune district was seeing a shortage of oxygen supply and hence the administration has taken steps to meet the shortfall .