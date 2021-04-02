“Purest of all dreams”; Actress Dia Mirza announces pregnancy

Diya Mirza recently got married after taking a break from acting. The actress is married to Vaibhav Rekhi. Wedding pictures had garnered attention on social media. Now the two are waiting for their first child. The two lovebirds got married on February 15, 2021.

Diya shared the information about her pregnancy through her Instagram account. She wrote, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.” The soon-to-be mommy can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the photo. The pregnancy glow on Dia’s face is visible in the picture.